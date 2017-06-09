FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-Amtrust Financial enters agreements to sell shares in National General Holdings
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月9日 / 下午12点35分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Amtrust Financial enters agreements to sell shares in National General Holdings

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) - Amtrust Financial Services Inc

* Amtrust Financial Services, inc. Enters agreements to sell shares in national general holdings corp.

* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - deal for approximately $211.7 million

* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - entered into agreements to sell 10.6 million shares it owns in national general holdings corp

* Amtrust - will invest funds from sale in accordance with both company's overall corporate investment guidelines as well as individual subsidiary's investment guidelines

* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - to sell common shares of nghc at a price of $20.00 per share

* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - pre-tax gain on sale of shares will be approximately $76 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below