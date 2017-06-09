BRIEF-Amtrust Financial enters agreements to sell shares in National General Holdings

June 9 (Reuters) - Amtrust Financial Services Inc

* Amtrust Financial Services, inc. Enters agreements to sell shares in national general holdings corp.

* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - deal for approximately $211.7 million

* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - entered into agreements to sell 10.6 million shares it owns in national general holdings corp

* Amtrust - will invest funds from sale in accordance with both company's overall corporate investment guidelines as well as individual subsidiary's investment guidelines

* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - to sell common shares of nghc at a price of $20.00 per share

* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - pre-tax gain on sale of shares will be approximately $76 million