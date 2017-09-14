FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amtrust Financial Services announces sale of personal lines policy management system to National General Holdings Corp for $200 million
2017年9月14日

BRIEF-Amtrust Financial Services announces sale of personal lines policy management system to National General Holdings Corp for $200 million

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Amtrust Financial Services Inc:

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc announces sale of personal lines policy management system to National General Holdings Corp for $200 million

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc - deal for ‍$200 million​

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc - ‍AmTrust will receive total consideration of $200 million, payable in three equal installments​

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc - ‍sale will be immediately accretive to AmTrust’s tangible book value​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

