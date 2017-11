Nov 6 (Reuters) - AmTrust Financial Services Inc

* Amtrust to report prior period development of $327 million and utilize the full benefit of the adverse loss development cover

* Amtrust financial services inc - ‍amtrust will recognize $54 million of net losses related to catastrophes in Q3 of 2017​