Aug 10 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc

* Amyris delivers another strong quarter with revenue of $25.7 million and product sales increase of 159% over 2nd quarter of 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Says Q2 2017 product sales of $12.7 million, up 159% over $4.9 million for Q2 2016