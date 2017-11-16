FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anadarko announces 2018 capital program and sales-volume guidance
2017年11月16日 / 下午1点14分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Anadarko announces 2018 capital program and sales-volume guidance

2 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp:

* Announces 2018 capital program and sales-volume guidance

* In 2018, company expects to make capital investments in range of $4.2 to $4.6 billion​​

* In 2018, Anadarko plans to allocate approximately $900 million toward upstream activities in Delaware Basin of West Texas​

* In 2018, Anadarko plans to allocate additional $500 million directed toward Anadarko Midstream Investments​

* During 2018, company plans to average seven operated rigs and six completion crews​

* In 2018, Anadarko expects to allocate approximately $1.1 billion toward its Deepwater Gulf of Mexico operations​

* Company’s exploration investments in 2018 are expected to total about $200 million​

* Approximately $150 million is expected to be invested during 2018 as company advances Mozambique LNG project​

* Plan to execute remaining $1.5 billion of $2.5 billion share-repurchase program during coming year​

* Also modifying metrics in 2018 compensation program​

* 2018 total sales-volume expectations of 245 MMboe to 255​ MMboe

* Sees 2017​ ‍total sales-volume to be 224 MMboe to 228 MMboe

* It also plans to average five operated rigs and three completions crews in DJ Basin of Northeast Colorado in 2018​

* Plans to operate two floating drillships and spud approximately five development wells in Gulf during 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

