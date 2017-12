BRIEF-Anadarko Announces Open Season For West Texas Oil Gathering And Treating System

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp:

* ANADARKO ANNOUNCES OPEN SEASON FOR WEST TEXAS OIL GATHERING AND TREATING SYSTEM

* ANADARKO - DBM OIL SERVICES SYSTEM EXPECTED TO HAVE GATHERING CAPACITY OF ABOUT 400,000 BOEPD BY 2018-END

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP - DBM OIL SERVICES, LLC EXPECTS INITIAL PHASE OF SYSTEM TO BE OPERATIONAL IN Q2 OF 2018

* ANADARKO - DBMOS SYSTEM EXPECTED TO HAVE TREATING CAPACITY OF 120,000 BOPD BY 2018-END, INCREASING TO 180,000 BOPD IN 2019

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP - BINDING OPEN SEASON BEGINS ON WEDNESDAY AND ENDS ON DEC. 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: