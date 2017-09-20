FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum announces $2.5 bln share-repurchase program
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月20日 / 晚上8点52分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum announces $2.5 bln share-repurchase program

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp :

* Anadarko announces $2.5 billion share-repurchase program

* Expects 2018 capital program within cash flow​

* Says ‍authorization extends through end of 2018​

* In Delaware and DJ Basins, are on track to deliver combined projected exit rate of approximately 150,000 bopd in 2017

* Says in deepwater GOM, continues to expect average production rates approaching 130,000 bopd for 2017

* Will initially target $1 billion of share repurchases prior to year-end 2017​

* Reaffirm guidance co have previously provided for deepwater Gulf Of Mexico (GOM), DJ and Delaware Basin Assets​

* 2018 upstream investment plan anticipated to produce substantial free cash flow, assuming average oil price of $50 per barrel​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

