BRIEF-Analog Devices - Plans To Consolidate Certain Wafer And Test Facility Operations

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc:

* ANALOG DEVICES - PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN WAFER AND TEST FACILITY OPERATIONS ACQUIRED AS PART OF ACQUISITION OF LINEAR TECHNOLOGY

* ANALOG DEVICES - OVER NEXT 3-5 YRS, PLANS TO CLOSE ITS HILLVIEW WAFER FAB LOCATED IN CALIFORNIA AND ITS SINGAPORE TEST FACILITY

* ANALOG DEVICES INC - WHEN COMPLETED, COST REDUCTIONS WILL CONTRIBUTE SIGNIFICANTLY TO ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION OF COST SYNERGIES CO ANNOUNCED IN JUNE 2017

* ANALOG DEVICES - EXPECTS TO TAKE SPECIAL CHARGE IN RANGE OF $55-$65 MILLION IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018

* ANALOG DEVICES SAYS TO TRANSFER HILLVIEW WAFER FAB PRODUCTION TO OTHER INTERNAL FACILITIES, EXTERNAL FOUNDRIES - SEC FILING

* ANALOG DEVICES INC - INTENDS TO RETAIN ITS EMPLOYEES IN HILLVIEW AND SINGAPORE FACILITIES THROUGH TRANSITION

* ANALOG DEVICES INC - CONTINUES TO MAKE “GOOD PROGRESS” REALIZING ITS ORIGINAL $150 MILLION OF PLANNED COST SYNERGIES

* ANALOG DEVICES - TO TRANSITION TESTING OPERATIONS HANDLED IN SINGAPORE FACILITY TO FACILITIES IN MALAYSIA, PHILIPPINES

* ANALOG DEVICES INC - IS ON TARGET TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES AS PLANNED BY END OF FISCAL 2018

* ANALOG DEVICES - CONSOLIDATION ACTIONS EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT PRIOR Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF $0.15-$0.17/SHARE

* ANALOG DEVICES INC - CONSOLIDATION ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE NO IMPACT ON CO'S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR Q1 2018