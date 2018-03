BRIEF-Analog Devices Q1 Non-GAAP EPS $1.42

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc:

* ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AT THE HIGH-END OF GUIDANCE, STRONG PROFIT CONVERSION, AND SUBSTANTIAL DEBT REDUCTION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.42

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q1 REVENUE $1.52 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $1.43 BILLION TO $1.51 BILLION

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30 TO $1.44

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $0.87 TO $1.01‍​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.24, REVENUE VIEW $1.44 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.29, REVENUE VIEW $1.49 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANALOG DEVICES - IN Q1 2018, IN RELATION TO PROVISIONAL IMPACT OF TAX REFORM, CO RECORDED PROVISIONAL DISCRETE TAX CHARGE OF $687 MILLION

* IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 RECORDED A PROVISIONAL DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT OF $640 MILLION FROM REMEASURING CO‘S U.S. TAX LIABILITIES

* ANALOG DEVICES - $687 MILLION DISCRETE TAX CHARGE IN Q1 2018 RELATED TO MANDATORY DEEMED REPATRIATION TAX ON FOREIGN EARNINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: