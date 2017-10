Oct 16 (Reuters) - Analogic Corp

* Plans to re-affirm its fiscal 2018 outlook ‍​

* Q1 revenue is expected to be lower than Q4 of fiscal 2017 - SEC filing​

* As a result of co’s completed restructuring actions, overall profitability is expected to improve in FY 2018 despite expected lower y-o-y revenues​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $453.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ysscUX) Further company coverage: