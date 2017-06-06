FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Analogic reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.79
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 晚上8点21分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Analogic reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.79

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Analogic Corp:

* Analogic announces results for the third quarter ended april 30, 2017 and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.79 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $4.78

* Q3 revenue fell 5 percent to $122.2 million

* Analogic Corp - total company revenue for fiscal 2017 is now expected to be down low to mid-single digits

* Analogic corp sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating margins in range of 8.5pct - 9.5pct

* Analogic Corp - currently looking at strategic alternatives for oncura veterinary and sonic window businesses

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.40 to $2.70

* Analogic Corp sees FY 2017 ultrasound revenue is expected to be down high single digits

* Analogic Corp - revised guidance for fiscal 2017 due partially to lower expected revenues from ultrasound

* FY2017 revenue view $506.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below