BRIEF-AnaptysBio reports positive ANB019 top-line phase 1 clinical trial results
2017年11月6日 / 晚上9点58分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-AnaptysBio reports positive ANB019 top-line phase 1 clinical trial results

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Anaptysbio Inc

* Anaptysbio reports positive anb019 top-line phase 1 clinical trial results

* Top-line data demonstrated favorable safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic properties in study​

* ANB019 was well-tolerated by all subjects and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed to date in study​

* Plans to initiate phase 2 clinical trials of ANB019 in generalized pustular psoriasis, palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis patients in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

