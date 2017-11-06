BRIEF-AnaptysBio reports positive ANB019 top-line phase 1 clinical trial results

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Anaptysbio Inc

* Anaptysbio reports positive anb019 top-line phase 1 clinical trial results

* Top-line data demonstrated favorable safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic properties in study​

* ANB019 was well-tolerated by all subjects and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed to date in study​

* Plans to initiate phase 2 clinical trials of ANB019 in generalized pustular psoriasis, palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis patients in 2018​