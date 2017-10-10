BRIEF-AnaptysBio reports positive data from phase 2A clinical trial of ANB020 in atopic dermatitis

Oct 10 (Reuters) - AnaptysBio Inc:
* AnaptysBio reports positive topline proof-of-concept data from phase 2A clinical trial of ANB020 in atopic dermatitis
* AnaptysBio Inc - 83 percent of patients achieved EASI-50 at day 29 following a single dose of ANB020
* AnaptysBio Inc - ANB020 was generally well tolerated in all patients as of this interim analysis
* AnaptysBio-Continues to advance its ongoing ANB020 phase 2A studies in adults with severe peanut allergy with topline data expected in Q4 of 2017
* Anaptysbio Inc - during first half of 2018, co plans to initiate a phase 2B randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study
* AnaptysBio Inc - no severe adverse events have been reported to date on ANB020
* AnaptysBio- also continues to advance ongoing ANB020 phase 2A studies in adults with severe eosinophilic asthma, topline data expected in first half of 2018