BRIEF-Andean Tower Partners Announces The Acquisition Of Torres Unidas

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Colony Northstar Inc:

* ANDEAN TOWER PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF TORRES UNIDAS

* ANDEAN TOWER PARTNERS - FINANCIAL TERMS OF PRIVATE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* ANDEAN TOWER PARTNERS - EQUITY FINANCING FOR TRANSACTION WAS PROVIDED BY ISA, OLAYAN GROUP, EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, AND TC LATIN AMERICA PARTNERS

* ANDEAN TOWER PARTNERS - IN ADDITION TO EXISTING INVESTOR GROUP, COLONY NORTHSTAR COMMITTED TO TRANSACTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DIGITAL BRIDGE HOLDINGS