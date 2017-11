Nov 28 (Reuters) - Andeavor Logistics LP:

* REG-ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SERIES A PREFERRED UNITS OFFERING

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP - ‍PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $1,000 PER UNIT​

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP - ‍ PRICING OFFERING OF $600 MILLION OF ITS 6.875% SERIES A FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED UNITS