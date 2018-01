BRIEF-Andeavor Sees Q4 EPS Of About $5.55 To $5.65

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Andeavor:

* SEES Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $5.55 TO $5.65

* ‍PLANS FOR 2018-2020 TO GROW EBITDA BY $1.4 BILLION​

* ‍Q4 RESULTS INCLUDE ABOUT $920 MILLION BENEFIT DUE TO RE-MEASUREMENT OF CO‘S NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES DUE TO TAX LAW

* ‍FEDERAL TAX-REFORM LEGISLATION TO RESULT IN ADDITIONAL CUMULATIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION THROUGH 2020​

* ‍DURING Q4, REFINING MARGINS WERE REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY $135 MILLION​

* ‍Q4 REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING LOSS EXPECTED TO BE $50 MILLION TO $55 MILLION​

* ‍AS PART OF ITS FIRST HALF 2018 TURNAROUND PLANS, COMPANY BUILT PRODUCT INVENTORIES THAT WILL BE SOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* BUILD UP OF PRODUCT INVENTORIES AS PART OF H1 2018 TURNAROUND NEGATIVELY IMPACTED Q4 RESULTS BY ABOUT $50 MILLION​

* THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS INCLUDE WESTERN REFINING INTEGRATION CHARGES OF ABOUT $25 MILLION FOR Q4