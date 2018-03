March 6 (Reuters) - Andersons Inc:

* ANDERSONS INC - CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MILLION-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS

* ANDERSONS INC - PHASE ONE START UP IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN Q2 2019. ELEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY YEAR-END 2019

* ANDERSONS INC - ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP