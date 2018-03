March 1 (Reuters) - Andersons Inc:

* ANDERSONS INC - JOHN GRANATO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY - SEC FILING‍​

* ANDERSONS INC - EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, ANNE REX, VICE PRESIDENT & CORPORATE CONTROLLER, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ANDERSONS INC - A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CFO REPLACEMENT IS UNDERWAY Source text: (bit.ly/2F7nXis) Further company coverage: