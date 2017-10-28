FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Andina Acquisition Corp II says to acquire Lazydays R.V. Center Inc
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月28日 / 凌晨12点55分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Andina Acquisition Corp II says to acquire Lazydays R.V. Center Inc

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Andina Acquisition Corp II -

* Andina Acquisition Corp. II announces agreement to acquire Lazydays R.V. Center, Inc.

* Total consideration to be paid to seller will consist of $85 million in cash and about 2.9 million common shares of combined Co​

* Upon completion Lazydays’ chairman and CEO William Murnane will continue as chairman and CEO of the combined Co‍​

* Lazydays expects to refinance its existing term debt with a new $20 million facility prior to or simultaneous with closing.​

* Upon completion, combined co will be renamed Lazydays Holdings, Inc ,will trade on NASDAQ under new ticker LAZY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below