July 21 (Reuters) - ANDRITZ AG:

* HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM AUTONEUM TO SUPPLY AN ANDRITZ NEXLINE NEEDLEPUNCH EXCELLE LINE TO ITS PLANT IN SAN LUIS POTOSI, MEXICO‍​

* ORDER FOR THE PRODUCTION OF NEEDLEPUNCHED VELOUR FELTS FROM 300 TO 900 GSM FOR THE AUTOMOTIVE MARKET‍​

* START-UP OF THE LINE SCHEDULED FOR THE END OF 2017