Jan 24 (Reuters) - Angiodynamics Inc:

* ANGIODYNAMICS RECEIVES FDA EXPEDITED ACCESS PATHWAY DESIGNATION FOR THE NANOKNIFE® SYSTEM FOR THE TREATMENT OF STAGE III PANCREATIC CANCER

