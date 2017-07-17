FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 天前
BRIEF-Anika announces $5 mln milestone payment from U.S. commercial sales of Monovisc
2017年7月17日 / 晚上8点20分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Anika announces $5 mln milestone payment from U.S. commercial sales of Monovisc

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Anika Therapeutics Inc

* Anika announces $5 million milestone payment from U.S. Commercial sales of Monovisc

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 23 to 26 percent

* Anika - Milestone payment triggered by Monovisc achieving $100 million in U.S. end-user sales within consecutive 12-month period at end of June

* Anika Therapeutics Inc - Company will recognize milestone payment as revenue in Q2 of 2017

* Q2 revenue view $27.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

