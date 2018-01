BRIEF-Anixter International Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS Of $1.41

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Anixter International Inc:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $2.0 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.99 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.41

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.01, INCLUDING $35.6 MILLION IMPACT OF TAX LEGISLATION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, ESTIMATE ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 2.0 - 5.0%

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, ESTIMATE ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 2.0 - 3.0% RANGE

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 - $200 MILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 - $70 MILLION

* EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT REMAINS “FAVORABLE” IN ALL OF CO‘S MAJOR GEOGRAPHIES

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO REDUCE DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDA BELOW 3.0 TIMES BY EARLY 2018