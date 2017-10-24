FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Anixter reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 from continuing operations
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 上午10点40分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Anixter reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Anixter International Inc

* Anixter International Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.05 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.11 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anixter International Inc says ‍expect Q4 2017 organic sales growth in 2.5% - 3.5% range​

* Anixter International Inc - ‍For full year 2017 we now expect organic sales growth on a per day basis in 3.0 - 3.5% range​

* Anixter International Inc - In quarter, “‍hurricanes and earthquakes negatively impacted sales​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below