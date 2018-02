BRIEF-Ansys Posts Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.07

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ansys Inc:

* ANSYS ANNOUNCES Q4 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS: A STRONG FINISH REFLECTING RECORD BOOKINGS, REVENUE, EPS AND OPERATING CASH FLOW

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* QTRLY ‍GAAP REVENUE OF $302.3 MILLION AND NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $303.4 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.03, REVENUE VIEW $288.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍DEFERRED REVENUE AND BACKLOG OF $769.7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 21% OVER Q4 2016​

* WITH ‍INITIAL ANALYSIS OF IMPACT OF TAX REFORM, DISCRETE NET TAX EXPENSE OF $17.9 MILLION WAS RECORDED

* ANSYS - ‍ WOULD HAVE RECOGNIZED $4.8 MILLION BENEFIT IN Q4 RELATED TO FOREIGN EARNINGS REPATRIATION, BUT BENEFIT WAS ELIMINATED DUE TO TAX REFORM​

* SEES ‍ Q1 GAAP REVENUE $261.0 MILLION - $281.0 MILLION​

* SEES Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 - $0.88; NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90 - $1.05​

* SEES ‍Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE UNDER ASC 605 OF $0.82 - $0.92; NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.02 - $1.09​

* SEES ‍2018 GAAP REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $1,152.0 MILLION - $1,232.0 MILLION​

* SEES ‍Q1 REVENUE UNDER ASC 605 OF $274.6 MILLION - $284.6 MILLION; NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $275.0 MILLION - $285.0 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE UNDER ASC 606 OF $3.38 - $4.1; NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 - $5.04​

* SEES ‍2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE UNDER ASC 605 OF $3.72 - $4.06; NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.76 - $5.00​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99, REVENUE VIEW $274.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.34, REVENUE VIEW $1.17 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: