BRIEF-Antares Pharma announces sale of Zomajet™ needle-free delivery system to Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Antares Pharma Inc:

* Antares Pharma announces sale of Zomajet™ needle-free delivery system to Ferring Pharmaceuticals

* Antares Pharma Inc - deal for ‍up to $14.5 million​

* Antares - to sell worldwide rights, including certain fixed assets, for Zomajet needle-free auto injector device to Ferring Pharmaceuticals​

* Antares - deal with Ferring generates non-dilutive cash which co intends to use to invest to support launch of Xyosted​