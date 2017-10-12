FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走

2017年10月12日 / 晚上9点09分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Antares Pharma ‍says received FDA letter regarding deficiencies of its drug Xyosted

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Antares Pharma Inc

* Antares Pharma provides Xyosted™ regulatory update

* Antares Pharma Inc - ‍anticipate receiving further clarification from FDA on or before prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date of October 20, 2017​

* Antares Pharma Inc - ‍intends to work with FDA to understand nature of deficiencies once identified

* Antares Pharma Inc - ‍received a letter from FDA regarding Xyosted

* Antares Pharma Inc - ‍ letter from U.S. FDA does not specify deficiencies identified with respect to review of Xyosted NDA​

* Antares Pharma Inc - got letter on Oct 11 stating FDA identified deficiencies precluding continuation of discussion of labeling, postmarketing needs at this time​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

