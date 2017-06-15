FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Antero Midstream GP LP announces 2017 guidance, long-term outlook
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 晚上6点57分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Antero Midstream GP LP announces 2017 guidance, long-term outlook

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream GP LP:

* Antero Midstream GP LP announces 2017 guidance and long-term outlook

* AMGP is forecasting distributions per share of $0.15 to $0.17 for year ended December 31, 2017

* Sees 2019 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct

* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $0.43 to $0.46 for 2018

* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $1.06 to $1.16 for 2020

* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $0.70 to $0.76 for 2019

* Sees 2018 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct

* Sees 2020 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below