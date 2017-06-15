BRIEF-Antero Midstream GP LP announces 2017 guidance, long-term outlook

June 15 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream GP LP:
* Antero Midstream GP LP announces 2017 guidance and long-term outlook
* AMGP is forecasting distributions per share of $0.15 to $0.17 for year ended December 31, 2017
* Sees 2019 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct
* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $0.43 to $0.46 for 2018
* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $1.06 to $1.16 for 2020
* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $0.70 to $0.76 for 2019
* Sees 2018 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct
* Sees 2020 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: