BRIEF-Antero says it has monetized $1 bln of non-exploration and production assets​
2017年9月21日 / 中午11点34分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Antero says it has monetized $1 bln of non-exploration and production assets​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners Lp

* Antero Resources Corp - ‍announced it has monetized over $1 billion of non-exploration and production assets​

* Antero Resources - ‍as a result of delevering program, expect 2017 standalone E&P net debt to last 12 months EBITDAx ratio to remain in mid 2-times area​

* Antero Resources - for 2018 through 2020, expect standalone E&P net debt to last 12 months EBITDAx ratio to decline to low-to-mid 2-times range​

* Antero Resources- During 2018-2020 co expects to fund drilling and completion capital through stand-alone E&P cash flow from operations assuming current strip pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

