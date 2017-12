Nov 29 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ITS TENDER OFFER FOR NOTES DUE 2034, 2036, 2037, 2040 AND 2044

* ANTHEM INC - PRICING OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $836.347 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: