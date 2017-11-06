FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anthem ‍board elects Gail Boudreaux CEO and president​
2017年11月6日 / 上午11点12分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Anthem ‍board elects Gail Boudreaux CEO and president​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc

* Anthem Inc announces key management changes

* Anthem Inc - ‍board elects Gail K. Boudreaux chief executive officer and president​

* Anthem Inc - ‍Joseph R. Swedish will continue as executive chairman, Anthem board of directors and senior advisor​

* Anthem Inc - ‍Boudreaux recently served as chief executive officer, united healthcare, medical insurance subsidiary of unitedhealth group​

* Anthem inc - ‍ceo joseph r. Swedish will be stepping down in may 2018, and serve as senior advisor through may 2020​

* Anthem Inc - ‍Gail K. Boudreaux appointed to company’s board of directors, effective November 20, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

