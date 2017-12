Dec 7 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM INC - ON DECEMBER 7, 2017, BOARD INCREASED COMPANY‘S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY $5 BILLION

* ANTHEM INC - ALONG WITH NEW BUYBACK PROGRAM, CURRENT TOTAL AMOUNT AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES IS ABOUT $7.3 BILLION Source text (bit.ly/2k7SGCx) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)