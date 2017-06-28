FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Anthem issues statement regarding individual market participation Nevada
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 晚上9点51分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Anthem issues statement regarding individual market participation Nevada

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* Anthem statement regarding individual market participation Nevada

* Anthem Inc - after "significant" dialogue with state leaders and regulators in Nevada, Anthem made some adjustments to 2018 individual plans in state

* Anthem - "pleased that some steps have been taken to address long term challenges all health plans serving individual market are facing, individual market remains volatile"

* Anthem Inc - a catastrophic medical plan will be offered off-exchange statewide under changes made by co in Nevada

* Anthem Inc says under changes made my co in Nevada, co have filed to offer on-exchange HMO plans in Clark, Nye and Washoe counties only Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below