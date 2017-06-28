BRIEF-Anthem issues statement regarding individual market participation Nevada

June 28 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* Anthem statement regarding individual market participation Nevada

* Anthem Inc - after "significant" dialogue with state leaders and regulators in Nevada, Anthem made some adjustments to 2018 individual plans in state

* Anthem - "pleased that some steps have been taken to address long term challenges all health plans serving individual market are facing, individual market remains volatile"

* Anthem Inc - a catastrophic medical plan will be offered off-exchange statewide under changes made by co in Nevada

* Anthem Inc says under changes made my co in Nevada, co have filed to offer on-exchange HMO plans in Clark, Nye and Washoe counties only Further company coverage: