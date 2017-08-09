BRIEF-Anthera Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals provides business update and reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍bright, phase 2 study of blisibimod in iga nephropathy remains on track to report topline data in Q3​

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ended Q2 of 2017 with cash and cash equivalents totaling $11.2 million, compared to $20.8 million as of December 31, 2016​