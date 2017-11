Nov 13 (Reuters) - Social Reality Inc

* Social Reality - on Nov 6, co notified Anthony William Packer that he would not be re-nominated to serve on board at upcoming annual meeting

* Social Reality Inc - ‍notification to packer was result of co's desire to reduce size of board; after ‍notification, Packer resigned as member of board Source text: (bit.ly/2iQAxbS) Further company coverage: