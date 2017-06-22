BRIEF-Antler Hill appoints new board and management

June 22 (Reuters) - Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd

* Antler Hill appoints new board and management

* Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd - Victor Luhowy and Kenneth Macritchie have resigned as directors and officers of corporation effective June 20, 2017

* Antler Hill Oil & Gas - officers of Corp will be appointed by board, will include Matthew Wood as chairman, Peter Bures as CEO, Jing Peng as CFO

* Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd - after giving effect to above-noted appointments, board of directors of corporation will consist of four directors

* Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd - wood is currently president, chief executive officer and a director of five star diamonds limited