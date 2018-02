Feb 14 (Reuters) - Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp:

* ANWORTH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET - ‍AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, COY‘S BOOK VALUE WAS $5.91 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, A DECREASE OF $0.13 FROM $6.04 IN PRIOR QUARTER​

* ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP - ‍Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER WEIGHTED SHARE $ 0.14​