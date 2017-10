Oct 20 (Reuters) - Aon Plc

* Aon Plc says on October 19, 2017, Aon Plc and Aon Corporation entered into a $400,000,000 five-year credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* Aon Plc - ‍revolving credit agreement has a maturity date of October 19, 2022​