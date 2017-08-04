FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Aon reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.53/shr
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 上午10点42分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Aon reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.53/shr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Aon Plc

* Aon reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $2.93

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $2.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aon PLC - ‍restructuring expenses were $155 million in Q2, primarily driven by workforce reductions​

* Aon PLC - ‍announced a 9% increase to quarterly cash dividend​

* Aon PLC - ‍expects to invest $900 million in total cash over a three-year period, and incur $50 million of non-cash charges​

* Aon PLC - ‍before potential reinvestment of savings, restructuring, other initiatives expected to deliver run-rate savings of $400 million annually in 2019​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $2.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below