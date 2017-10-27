FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aon reports Q3 earnings per share $0.72
2017年10月27日

BRIEF-Aon reports Q3 earnings per share $0.72

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Aon Plc

* Aon reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 revenue rose 6 percent to $2.3 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

* Aon PLC - ‍Are on track to exceed $7.97 adjusted earnings per share in 2018 and deliver double-digit free cash flow growth over long-term​

* Aon PLC - ‍Restructuring expenses were $102 million in Q3, primarily driven by workforce reductions, it rationalization, and other separation costs.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

