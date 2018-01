BRIEF-Apache Says In U.S. Q4 Production Expected At High End Of Guidance Range Of 218,000 To 224,000 Per Day BOE

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Apache Corp:

* APACHE CORP - IN UNITED STATES, FOURTH-QUARTER PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE AT HIGH END OF COMPANY‘S GUIDANCE RANGE OF 218,000 TO 224,000 PER DAY BOE

* APACHE CORP - EXPECTS FOURTH-QUARTER ADJUSTED INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION IN RANGE OF 138,000 TO 140,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY

* APACHE UPDATES FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 GUIDANCE; PLANS TO RELEASE FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS FEB. 22

* APACHE CORP - Q4 ADJUSTED SALES VOLUMES WERE ALSO LOWER IN EGYPT

* APACHE CORP - EXPECTS BASE-LEVEL PRODUCTION VOLUMES TO BE LOWER THAN PLANNED GOING INTO 2018

* APACHE - ‍INTERNATIONALLY, REVISED Q4 PRODUCTION OUTLOOK TO REFLECT IMPACT OF UNSCHEDULED DOWNTIME AT THIRD-PARTY OPERATED FORTIES PIPELINE SYSTEM​

* APACHE - ‍INTERNATIONALLY, REVISED Q4 PRODUCTION OUTLOOK TO ALSO REFLECT UNDERPERFORMANCE OF RECENT WELLS IN BERYL AREA OF NORTH SEA​

* APACHE - "ROBUST" BRENT CRUDE PRICES ENABLED INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS TO GENERATE "STRONG" FREE CASH FLOW DURING Q4 DESPITE REDUCTION IN PRODUCTION VOLUMES