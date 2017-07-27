FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 天前
BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management reports qtrly FFO per share $0.61
2017年7月27日 / 晚上11点03分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management reports qtrly FFO per share $0.61

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment And Management Co

* Qtrly AFFO of $0.51 per share

* Aproject Q3 AFFO to be in a range from $0.50 to $0.54 per share

* Remain confident in full year same store, FFO and AFFO guidance

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.61

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees 2017 FFO per share in the range of $2.40 to $2.48

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees 2017 AFFO per share in the range of $2.08 to $2.16

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees Q3 2017 FFO per share in the range of $0.60 to $0.64

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees Q3 2017 AFFO per share in the range of $0.50 to $0.54

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

