BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management posts Q3 adj. FFO $0.54/shr

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Aimco
* Apartment Investment and Management co qtrly pro forma FFO per share $0.63
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.54
* Sees Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.54 to $0.58
* Apartment Investment and Management co sees Q4 pro forma FFO per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Apartment Investment and Management co sees FY 2017 AFFO earnings per share $2.10 to $2.14
* Apartment Investment and Management co sees FY 2017 AFFO earnings per share $2.10 to $2.14

* Apartment Investment and Management co sees FY 2017 pro forma FFO per share $2.42 to $2.46