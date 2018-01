BRIEF-Aphria Inc To Buy Nuuvera For About $826 Mln

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* GLOBAL LEADER IN MEDICAL CANNABIS CREATED BY APHRIA AND NUUVERA COMBINATION

* APHRIA INC SAYS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE ARRANGEMENT TO ACQUIRE NUUVERA

* APHRIA INC - TRANSACTION VALUES NUUVERA AT APPROXIMATELY $826 MILLION.

* APHRIA INC - DEAL FOR $8.50 PER NUUVERA SHARE

* APHRIA - NUUVERA SHAREHOLDERS TO GET $1.00 IN CASH PLUS 0.3546 OF AN APHRIA SHARE FOR EACH NUUVERA SHARE

* APHRIA INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO APHRIA ON AN EARNINGS BASIS IN ITS FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR

* APHRIA INC - EXPECTS TO ISSUE UP TO ABOUT 34 MILLION SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL

* APHRIA - UPON DEAL CLOSING, NUUVERA SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 14.8% OF COMBINED CO, ASSUMING CLOSING OF BROKEN COAST CANNABIS

* APHRIA - IF DEAL IS TERMINATED IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES, CO IS ENTITLED TO BREAK-FEE PAYMENT OF $25 MILLION

* APHRIA INC - TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH OF APHRIA AND NUUVERA

* APHRIA INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS SUPPORTED BY MANAGEMENT TEAMS OF BOTH COMPANIES AS WELL AS SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERS OF NUUVERA