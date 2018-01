Jan 10 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA INCREASES REVENUE 39% AND KILOGRAMS(1) SOLD 45% IN QUARTER

* APHRIA INC - QTRLY REVENUE C$8.5 MILLION VERSUS C$5.2 MILLION

* APHRIA INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05