BRIEF-Apogee Enterprises enters amendment no. 1 to existing agreement

June 14 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc :

* On June 9, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 1 to existing agreement dated as of June 9, 2017

* Apogee enterprises says amendment amended terms of existing agreement, amount of incremental loan commitments was increased to $160 million - SEC filing

* Amendment no. 1 amended incremental loan commitments were exercised to increase amount of revolving credit facility to $335 million

* Indebtedness covenant amended, increase in permitted amount available to be drawn under letters of credit issued by 1/more lenders