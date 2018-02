BRIEF-Appaloosa Dissolves Share Stake In GM & Whirlpool, Ups Stake In Allergan

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL MOTORS CO - SEC FILING

* APPALOOSA LP UPS SHARE STAKE IN ALLERGAN PLC BY 83.6 PERCENT TO 3.5 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP

* APPALOOSA LP UPS SHARE STAKE IN ALLY FINANCIAL INC BY 18 PERCENT TO 8 MILLION SHARES

* APPALOOSA LP: CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DEC 31, 2017 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPT 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2CmrRSi) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2zJRjl2)