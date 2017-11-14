FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Appaloosa Lp cuts share stake in Chesapeake, Bank of America
2017年11月14日 / 下午2点31分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Appaloosa Lp cuts share stake in Chesapeake, Bank of America

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Appaloosa Lp cuts share stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp to 766,000 shares from 3.6 million shares - sec filing

* Appaloosa Lp cuts share stake in Bank of America Corp by 27.9 percent to 6.3 million shares

* Appaloosa Lp cuts share stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 48.2 percent to 922,510 shares

* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017

Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2zJRjl2)

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq)

