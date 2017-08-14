FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in GM, ups in Thermo Fisher
2017年8月14日 / 晚上8点39分 / 14 小时内

BRIEF-Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in GM, ups in Thermo Fisher

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP :

* Appaloosa LP says cuts share stake in General Motors to 1.9 million shares from 5.2 million shares - SEC filing‍​

* Appaloosa LP says ups share stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific to 375,000 shares from 160,000 shares - SEC filing‍​

* Appaloosa LP says ups share stake in United Rentals Inc by 64.2 percent to 1.2 million shares - SEC filing‍​

* Appaloosa LP - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 ​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP)

