FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 小时内
BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in L Brands, ups share stake in Facebook
#半岛局势
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#人民币汇改
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜打击关岛计划暂保观望 视美国举措而后动
半岛局势
朝鲜打击关岛计划暂保观望 视美国举措而后动
分析：中国市场成为美国企业第二季获利的强劲增长来源
深度分析
分析：中国市场成为美国企业第二季获利的强劲增长来源
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
中国财经
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 晚上9点19分 / 6 小时内

BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in L Brands, ups share stake in Facebook

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP:

* Appaloosa Lp takes share stake of 525,000 shares in Activision Blizzard Inc - sec filing

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 835,592 shares in L Brands Inc

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Boston Scientific Corp by 32.2 percent to 2.3 million shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Facebook Inc by 23.5 percent to 2.4 million class A shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Delta Air Lines Inc by 30.3 percent to 832,438 shares

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in ak steel holding corp

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Mckesson Corp

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Southwest Airlines Co from 3.1 million shares to 621,604 shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Micron Technology Inc by 92.8 percent to 12.9 million shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Alphabet Inc by 23.2 percent to 585,000 shares of class c capital stock

* Appaloosa LP - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below